Sunday's NFL International Series game brings us to Munich, where the Buccaneers and Seahawks will play in the first-ever game in Germany. The designated home team, the Buccaneers come into Sunday's game with a 4-5 record after rallying from behind to defeat the Rams last week. One of the NFL's most surprising teams, Pete Carroll's Seahawks are hoping to improve to 7-3 by defeating the Buccaneers and Tom Brady, who won his fourth Super Bowl ring at Seattle's expense.

While it's been a rocky start for Brady and the Buccaneers, it's been a different story for the Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is completing more than 73% of his throws so far, with 15 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

"He's making great decisions," said Brady of Smith, via the Buccaneers' website. "He's passing the football very well; guys that are open, he's getting the ball to them. He hasn't had too many turnovers. He has enough athletic ability to extend some plays. I think they're doing a good job running the ball, throwing the ball. They've got DK [Metcalf], Tyler [Lockett] -- they've got some really talented players. It's a very good football team. I've got a lot of history with Seattle, too."

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

TV: NFL Network



Odds: Buccaneers -2.5, O/U 45

Speaking from Munich, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to play at least four games in Germany over the next four years. Given the excitement in Germany for Sunday's game, Goodell said he wouldn't be surprised if the league expanded its Germany games beyond 2025.

Sunday's game in Munich is the fourth of five games this season in the NFL International Series. The previous three games were in London, while the 49ers and Cardinals will play in Mexico on "Monday Night Football" on Nov. 21.

Be sure to check out CBSSports.com for our complete coverage of Sunday's game, including a running blog throughout that game providing highlights, updates and in-game analysis.