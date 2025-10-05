Two of the NFC's toughest defenses square off in Week 5 NFL action as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Seattle Seahawks on Paramount+. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are 3-1 on the season and looking to get back in the win column following a 31-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are also 3-1 and riding a three-game winning streak, defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 23-20, on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. The Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans (hamstring) and Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) on Sunday.

Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Seattle is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Seahawks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Seahawks are -189 money line favorites (risk $189 to win $100), while the Bucs are +157 underdogs.

Where to bet on Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Seahawks on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers betting preview

Odds: Seahawks -3.5, over/under 44.5

The Buccaneers rallied late against the Eagles in Week 4, but a blocked punt and two turnovers set the tone for the loss. Mayfield is averaging 226.0 yards per game and has eight touchdowns and just one interception this season, but he has also been sacked eight times. Tampa Bay's defense, which ranks fourth in the NFL with just 272.2 yards allowed per game, didn't have an answer for Jalen Hurts and will use Sunday's game against Darnold to right the ship.



Darnold's game has improved as the season has progressed, and he currently leads all quarterbacks -- alongside Baltimore's Lamar Jackson -- with 9.1 yards per pass. Mike Macdonald's defense has been the star of the show for the Seahawks, however, by minimizing big plays and holding the opposition to just 16.8 points per game. The Seahawks are particularly good at defending the rush, which could spell trouble for the Bucs if Bucky Irving (foot) can't suit up.

Model's Buccaneers vs. Seahawks score prediction, picks

The Seahawks are 3-1-0 ATS compared to the Buccaneers at 2-2-0 ATS. Seattle will have the advantage of playing at home and got extra rest after playing Thursday night in Week 4. All of that being said, the state of both defenses suggests Sunday's game will be a close one. The SportsLine model projects Tampa Bay will cover the spread in 53% of simulations. Seahawks vs. Buccaneers score prediction: Seahawks 23, Buccaneers 21

