The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to continue their dominance over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they meet in an interconference matchup on Sunday. The Steelers (1-4), who are fourth in the AFC North standings, have won five of the last six meetings against Tampa Bay. Pittsburgh is also looking to snap its four-game losing streak. The Buccaneers (3-2), first in the NFC South, snapped a two-game losing streak with a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Steelers spread: Buccaneers -9.5

Buccaneers vs. Steelers over/under: 46 points

Buccaneers vs. Steelers money line: Buccaneers -480, Steelers +360

TB: Buccaneers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games

PIT: Steelers have failed to cover three straight games

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Tom Brady continues to build his resume for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Last week, he passed for 351 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions for a 92.7 rating. He has 56 career games with 350 or more passing yards, second-most all-time, and will be looking for his third game in a row with 350-plus passing yards. He has 3,744 passing yards (312 per game) and 30 touchdowns with five interceptions for a 111.1 rating in 12 career regular-season starts against Pittsburgh.

Also off to a solid start to the season is running back Leonard Fournette. In five games this season, Fournette has carried 74 times for 280 yards (3.8 average) and one touchdown. He also has a team-leading 26 receptions for 194 yards (7.5 average) with two touchdowns and two explosive plays of 20 yards or more. In last week's win over Atlanta, he rushed 14 times for 56 yards and a score and also caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a TD.

Why the Steelers can cover

Despite that, the Buccaneers are not a lock to cover the Buccaneers vs. Steelers spread. That's because Pittsburgh starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is off to a solid beginning to his career. The rookie completed 34 of 52 pass attempts (65.4%) for 327 yards in his first-ever start last week. It was the most passing yards and completions in a single game by a Pittsburgh rookie. He can become the fourth rookie quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in his first two career starts.

Helping the rookie on offense will be running back Najee Harris. Harris has 369 scrimmage yards (123 per game) in his past three games at home, and will be looking for his third game in a row against an NFC opponent with 100 or more yards from scrimmage. He has a touchdown in four of five career games against NFC foes. For the season, Harris has carried 69 times for 222 yards (3.2 average) and one touchdown.

