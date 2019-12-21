Buccaneers vs. Texans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Tampa Bay
Current Records: Houston 9-5; Tampa Bay 7-7
What to Know
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They and the Houston Texans will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
Last week, the Buccaneers turned the game against the Detroit Lions into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 495 yards to 295. Everything went Tampa Bay's way against Detroit as they made off with a 38-17 victory. Tampa Bay can attribute much of their success to QB Jameis Winston, who passed for four TDs and 458 passing yards on 42 attempts, and WR Breshad Perriman, who caught five passes for three TDs and 113 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Perriman has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, Houston narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Tennessee Titans 24-21. Houston relied on the efforts of RB Carlos Hyde, who rushed for one TD and 104 yards on 26 carries, and WR Kenny Stills, who snatched two receiving TDs.
Their wins bumped the Buccaneers to 7-7 and the Texans to 9-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers enter the matchup with only 73.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. As for the Texans, they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at eight. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.00
Odds
The Texans are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Texans, as the game opened with the Texans as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 27, 2015 - Houston 19 vs. Tampa Bay 9
-
