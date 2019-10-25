Buccaneers vs. Titans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is 3-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Tampa Bay is 2-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season -- Tampa Bay is 2-4, while the Titans are 2-4-1. The Titans are coming off a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Buccaneers should be well rested and focused following their bye week. Tennessee is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Titans vs. Buccaneers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Buccaneers vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows the Titans have had success against the Buccaneers in their most recent outings. In fact, Tennessee is 7-0 in its last seven games at home against Tampa Bay. Plus, Tennessee's offense seemed to perform better with Ryan Tannehill under center. In his first start for the Titans, Tannehill completed 23-of-29 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. Wide receivers Corey Davis and A.J. Brown combined to catch 12 passes for 144 yards and one score. Running back Derrick Henry also played well against Los Angeles, finishing with 90 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, dropped their second straight decision in their last outing, falling 37-26 to Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. Quarterback Jameis Winston passed for 400 yards in the loss, but finished the contest with five interceptions. Wide receiver Chris Godwin continued his strong season with 10 receptions for 151 yards against the Panthers. Tampa Bay's 269.5 passing yards per game ranks ninth in the NFL, while its 98.2 rushing yards per game ranks 21st.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on when watching Buccaneers vs. Titans: The Titans enter Sunday's contest having allowed only three rushing touchdowns this season, good for fourth best in the league. As for the Buccaneers, they come into the game with the league's best rushing defense, allowing an average of 68.0 yards per game on the ground.

