Buccaneers vs. Titans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from top-rated computer model

Teams looking to get in the 2019 NFL playoff picture meet up on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when the Tennessee Titans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Titans replaced struggling quarterback Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill last week and picked up a win over the Chargers to move to 3-4, staying within a game of the Colts in the AFC South standings. The Bucs, meanwhile, have dropped two in a row to fall to 2-4, but with wins over the Rams and Panthers this year, they've shown the ability to be competitive with just about anybody. Oddsmakers list Tennessee as a 2.5-point favorite with the over-under set at 45.5 in the latest Titans vs. Buccaneers odds, off one from the opener.

The model has taken into account that Tannehill gave the Titans the spark they needed in a hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Chargers that ended with Tennessee recovering a Melvin Gordon fumble at the goal line to secure the victory. Tannehill, who was traded from the Dolphins in the offseason, completed 23-of-29 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It was the first time Tennessee surpassed 300 yards passing in a game this season.

Derrick Henry (135-506-5) gives Tennessee a strong presence in the run game as well, but Tennessee's defense has been its strength this year. The Titans rank fourth in the NFL in points allowed (16) and eighth in yards allowed (328). The unit should only get better as 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons gets up to speed after missing the first six games of the season as he recovered from a torn ACL.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, dropped their second straight decision in their last outing, falling 37-26 to Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. Quarterback Jameis Winston passed for 400 yards in the loss, but finished the contest with five interceptions. Wide receiver Chris Godwin continued his strong season with 10 receptions for 151 yards against the Panthers. Tampa Bay's 269.5 passing yards per game ranks ninth in the NFL, while its 98.2 rushing yards per game ranks 21st.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on when watching Buccaneers vs. Titans: The Titans enter Sunday's contest having allowed only three rushing touchdowns this season, good for fourth best in the league. As for the Buccaneers, they come into the game with the league's best rushing defense, allowing an average of 68.0 yards per game on the ground.

