The Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET to kick off both team's seasons.

The Bucs are entering their first season since 2020 without Tom Brady leading the offense. Instead, they will have quarterback Baker Mayfield running things.

Tampa Bay's biggest challenge will be stopping wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is aiming for 2,000 receiving yards this season, after coming close with 1,809 yards in 2022. Vikings first round pick, wide receiver Jordan Addison, will make his regular season debut and it will be interesting to see his role and how he has developed so far.

Another pass catcher to pay attention to on the Vikings' side is tight end T.J. Hockenson, who earned a major contract based on last year's performance. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has solid options and players he already established chemistry with

Who will win?

Remember when the Vikings went 8-1 to start the 2022 season? How soon we forget. I am not predicting that kind of start for the team, but I do think the Vikings will come out on top against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Jefferson is the type of player who can be the difference-maker in a game and I expect Kirk Cousins to be finding the team's top receiver often.

Minnesota's has a new defensive coordinator in Brian Flores, who will look to pressure a Tampa Bay offensive line that can be vulnerable. Switching gears to the Bucs defense, their squad needs to pressure Cousins to stay in this one.

Which Baker Mayfield shows up will determine whether this game is close or not. If the electric Mayfield we saw last season in his first game with the Rams shows up, this will shape up to be a great game. But there is always the other Mayfield, the one with the 31-38 lifetime mark.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Buccaneers 17