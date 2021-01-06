For the first time in 15 years, the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet in the NFL playoffs. The surging clubs collide Saturday night in a Wild Card game during the 2021 NFL playoffs at FedEx Field. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Fourth-seeded Washington (7-9) was the last team standing from the downtrodden NFC East and reached the NFL playoffs 2021 on the strength of a 20-14 road victory against the Philadelphia Eagles to clinch the division.

The fifth-seeded Buccaneers (11-5) ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak but still finished second in the NFC South to the New Orleans Saints (12-4), who swept the season series. Tampa Bay is an eight-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 45 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before making any Washington vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine analyst Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. He has emerged as one of SportsLine's annual leading analysts in all sports and has had another strong season for SportsLine members as he heads into the postseason on a 23-15 spurt on NFL picks.

Moreover, he has been consistently dialed in on the fortunes of these franchises, posting a 24-9 record on NFL picks against-the-spread in games involving either Tampa Bay or Washington over the past three seasons. Anyone who has consistently followed Tierney is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Buccaneers vs. Washington from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick that you can only see at SportsLine. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Buccaneers vs. Washington:

Buccaneers vs. Washington point spread: Buccaneers -8

Buccaneers vs. Washington over-under: 45 points

Buccaneers vs. Washington money line: Buccaneers -420, Washington +340

TB: Buccaneers have covered in four of their last five games

WAS: Underdog is 5-0-1 against the spread in the last six meetings in this series

Why the Buccaneers can cover

It took a while for the new-look Buccaneers to mesh after they paired iconic quarterback Tom Brady with coach Bruce Arians. Brady signed as free agent after spending 20 seasons and winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Brady had to adjust to Arians' preference for a vertical, explosive passing game, which stood in contrast to the efficient, ball-control attack he mastered at the helm in New England. A steady stream of injuries among the top playmakers didn't help, but the Buccaneers appear to have found their stride just in time. The Bucs averaged 37 points over their final four games while winning by an average margin of 18.3 points.

Brady went 26-of-41 for 399 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to cap the regular season. He was sacked once and intercepted once. Tampa Bay also forced two turnovers to finish fourth in the NFL with a plus-eight turnover differential.

Why Washington can cover

The Buccaneers will have to remain efficient in order to get past a Washington club that relied on its defense to anchor a four-win improvement in its first year under veteran coach Ron Rivera, who took the reins after spending nine years at the helm of the Carolina Panthers while leading them to a Super Bowl berth in 2015.

Washington allowed 17 points or fewer in all seven of its regular-season victories and finished fourth with a defensive scoring average of 20.6 points per game. The club is allowing 19.1 points per contest at FedEx Field.

Defensive end Chase Young, the coveted No. 2 overall draft pick, has teamed up with second-year rising star Montez Sweat to form one of the league's most lethal pass-rushing duos, as they combined for 16.5 sacks. Sweat had nine sacks and Young tallied 7.5 for a club that gets to the quarterback an average of three times per contest.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Washington picks

Tierney is leaning under the total, but he also said a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard. You can only get that pick here.

So who wins Washington vs. Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs 2021? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington Football Team vs. Buccaneers spread to jump on, all from the accomplished analyst who is 24-9 on picks involving these teams, and find out.

