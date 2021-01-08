Tom Brady starts his quest towards a seventh Super Bowl ring on Saturday when he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Washington Football Team in an NFC Wild Card game. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from FedEx Field. Brady joined the Buccaneers after earning a record six Super Bowl rings in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The iconic signal-caller appears well-positioned to compete for another one as he leads a surging Tampa Bay (11-5) club that finished the regular season with four consecutive victories and a second-place finish in the NFC South.

Washington (7-9) clinched its first postseason appearance since 2015 with a 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 to clinch the NFC East. Tampa Bay is an 8.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Washington point spread: Buccaneers -8.5

Buccaneers vs. Washington over-under: 44.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Washington money line: Buccaneers -410, Washington +330

TB: Buccaneers have covered in four of their last five games

WAS: Underdog is 5-0-1 against the spread in the last six meetings in this series

Why the Buccaneers can cover

It took a while for the new-look Buccaneers to mesh after they paired iconic quarterback Tom Brady with coach Bruce Arians. Brady signed as free agent after spending 20 seasons and winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Brady had to adjust to Arians' preference for a vertical, explosive passing game, which stood in contrast to the efficient, ball-control attack he mastered at the helm in New England. A steady stream of injuries among the top playmakers didn't help, but the Buccaneers appear to have found their stride just in time. The Bucs averaged 37 points over their final four games while winning by an average margin of 18.3 points.

Brady went 26-of-41 for 399 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to cap the regular season. He was sacked once and intercepted once. Tampa Bay also forced two turnovers to finish fourth in the NFL with a plus-eight turnover differential.

Why Washington can cover

Second-year wideout Terry McLaurin is likely Washington's most explosive offensive threat, and he showed his importance by grabbing a team-high seven receptions against Philadelphia last Sunday, including a five-yard touchdown. He played in 15 regular-season games, while his team-high 1,118 receiving yards ranked No. 13 in the NFL.

Coach Ron Rivera said afterward that the receiver's availability was in doubt all week because of a lingering ankle injury that many observers believed could keep him out the rest of the season. McLaurin aggravated an ankle sprain suffered in Week 11 and sat out a Week 16 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Considering the standard recovery time for such an injury is usually a month at minimum, he wasn't expected back unless Washington somehow reached the NFC title game.

McLaurin told Rivera he'd be ready to play, but the coach wasn't persuaded until he saw the receiver run full-speed sprints late in the week with little difficulty. The Ohio State product totaled just 40 receiving yards but was still a valuable quick outlet against Philadelphia's heavy pass rush. Rivera told the media he expects McLaurin will again be available against the Buccaneers on Saturday despite a questionable tag.

