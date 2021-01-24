Antonio Brown made such a good first impression with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, the franchise is willing to have another go-around with the former All-Pro receiver. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers would like to bring back Brown for the 2021 season -- which is the final year of Tom Brady's contract with Tampa Bay.

Brown, who is out for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury, had 27 catches for 264 yards and five touchdowns in the five games before aggravating his knee injury in last week's divisional round victory over the New Orleans Saints. Brown served an eight-game suspension before playing his first game with Tampa Bay, recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games (four starts) with the team.

The Buccaneers have needed Brown this year due to injuries with starting receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, proving his value to the offense. With Godwin set to hit free agency this offseason, the 32-year-old Brown could be primed for a bigger role in 2021 as the No. 2 wide receiver or the primary option in the slot for Tampa Bay.

"I don't think there's any doubt. He's back up to his normal playing speed and making plays," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters earlier this month regarding Brown's improved play. "He's a different threat for us."