When Tom Brady hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the moment confirmed that NFL teams can, in fact, manufacture championship rosters in just one offseason. "Offseason titles" rarely translate to the real-life equivalent. And while Tampa Bay won its first Super Bowl since 2002 on Sunday for plenty of reasons, like Todd Bowles' physical defense and coach Bruce Arians' gung-ho oversight, none was more evident than the fact the Bucs straight-up struck gold on almost every one of their biggest 2020 additions, from Brady all the way to kicker Ryan Succop.

Free agency, for the 2020 Bucs, appeared to be driven primarily by nostalgia and wishful thinking. Brady was obviously the most prized addition, but even for all his glory and big-name persona, he was entering an entirely new system at age 43 after a mediocre finish to 2019, not to mention splitting from the Patriots foundation to which he spent the first 20 years of his career. His top "recruit," trade acquisition Rob Gronkowski, had been out of the league for a year and hadn't played a full season since 2011. Running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Antonio Brown and kicker Ryan Succop, meanwhile, were all coming off major injuries, major fall-outs with other teams, or both.

All four, however, played key roles in the run up to -- and during -- Super Bowl LV. (And that's not even including the team's top two rookies, first-round offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who kept Brady upright nearly the entire championship matchup; and second-round safety Antoine Winfield Jr., whose bravado in the secondary helped anchor Bowles' defense.)

Brady, of course, couldn't have been much better in the big game, going 21-of-28 with three touchdowns and no turnovers, but his entire 2020 was unprecedented. At 43, he finished the year (playoffs included) with 50 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, including just four picks since Tampa Bay's Week 13 bye. All of a sudden his two-year, $50 million contract signed in March looks like one heck of a bargain for Buccaneers brass, who get to celebrate the franchise's first title in nearly two decades.

Gronkowski was relatively quiet in the regular season in comparison to elite tight ends like the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, but he played a full 16 games for the first time since early in his Patriots days. More importantly, he showed up in a big way in Super Bowl LV, leading Tampa Bay with six catches for 67 yards and two wide-open touchdowns. Kansas City never quite had a handle on him under the bright lights, and at 31, a year removed from retirement, he looked more than capable of extending his own Bucs career for a while.

Fournette's regular-season numbers were even more tepid than those of Gronk, but boy did he emerge as a workhorse-style back in the playoffs. The former Jaguars back racked up more than 70 scrimmage yards in each of the Bucs' postseason games leading up to Super Bowl LV, and then he ran wild against Kansas City, averaging almost six yards per carry and scoring on a back-breaking touchdown run during the Bucs' rout of the Chiefs on Sunday night. Just 26, his future looks bright in Tampa Bay as well.

For all his off-field issues, Brown stayed on course with the Bucs after serving a suspension to open 2020, and while he never quite broke out as a big-play specialist in the mold of his best Steelers days, he rarely botched chances to serve as one of Brady's safety valves. Primarily a short and intermediate target with Tampa Bay down the stretch, he hauled in five passes for 22 yards and a key touchdown against the Chiefs, serving as Brady's No. 3 option out wide in the Super Bowl.

Succop, meanwhile, was perfect in the Super Bowl after making all but three of 31 field goal tries in the regular season, his first season with the team. His 52-yarder against the Chiefs helped bury Kansas City at Raymond James Stadium, proving the leg that kept him with the Titans for six years is still very much intact.