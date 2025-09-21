The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should soon receive a huge boost to their wide receiver group. Chris Godwin has a "strong chance" to play in the team's Week 4 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Adam Schefter.

Godwin suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens and is working his way back. Tthe veteran wideout returned to practice earlier this month after he spent the preseason on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Despite recovering from ankle surgery, the Bucs still signed Godwin to a three-year contract that was worth $66 million in the offseason. Godwin was on track for a career year prior to the injury after hauling in 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games in 2024.

In eight seasons with the Bucs, Godwin recorded 579 catches for 7.266 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Along with the positive developments regarding Godwin, Tampa Bay also has the services of rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. While Egbuka is slated to suit up in Week 3, it's unclear what his snap count will look like. Egbuka didn't practice on Wednesday as a result of hip and groin injuries, but he returned to the practice field on Friday in a limited capacity.

The Bucs rookie wideout has been very productive in the first two games of his professional career. Egbuka caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 win against the Houston Texans. The 2025 first-round pick also recorded four receptions for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in the team's season opener.

Egbuka's three touchdowns lead all Bucs receivers through two games.

The injury bug severely bit the Bucs through the early portion of the 2025 season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. In addition to a banged up wide receiver core, offensive linemen Luke Goedeke (foot), Cody Mauch (knee) and Tristan Wirfs (knee) are all sidelined due to their injuries.