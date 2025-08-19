With Chris Godwin already on the physically unable to perform list, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver room took another hit when coach Todd Bowles announced that Jalen McMillan is sidelined into the regular season.

Bowles said that McMillan has a "severely strained neck" and will miss "some time."

As of now, McMillan has not been placed on injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least four weeks of the regular season. McMillan will be out at least through the Sept. 7 opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Bowles said.

McMillan jumped in an attempt to make a catch in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was undercut by Steelers defensive back Daryl Porter, causing McMillan to land on the back of his head with his body folding awkwardly.

After the game, McMillan posted "God is amazing. Don't worry y'all im str8" on his Instagram. He was in a neck brace Tuesday during the Buccaneers practice.

McMillan was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Coming out of Washington, McMillan caught 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns.

Godwin has an ankle injury, which could mean a larger role for 2025 first-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka. Tampa took Egbuka out of Ohio State with the 19th overall pick. Egbuka and veteran Mike Evans will have to do a lot of the heavy lifting at wide receiver if Godwin and McMillan are out for lengthy stretches.