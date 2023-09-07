With his deadline fast approaching, Mike Evans is not ruling out signing an extension with the Buccaneers at the 11th hour. Extension or not, the four-time Pro Bowl wideout is looking forward to a "great" season with the Buccaneers, the only team he has played for during his 10-year NFL career.

Evans would like to remain with the Buccaneers beyond the 2023 season as he is in the final year of his current contract. But despite he and his agent's best efforts, the team hasn't offered him an extension, which prompted Evans' agent to give Tampa's brass a Week 1 deadline to offer one before the start of the regular season.

"Obviously, we've been working with them for over a year now, trying to get something done," Evans said on Thursday. "Any player in my position would want to be solidified and secured.

"Whether the deal is done or not, either way, it'll be OK and I'm looking forward to having a great season this year."

Evans was asked whether it would be possible for the Buccaneers to be a successful team if they extended him and fellow wideout Chris Godwin, whose current contract has a potential out after this season.

"Absolutely. I think other teams have done something similar," he said before declaring that he would not discuss his contract situation moving forward. "I'm looking forward to having a great season this year. Whatever happens, happens. I'll be all right."

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 127 REC 77 REC YDs 1124 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Buccaneers are a team in transition as they continue to reshape a roster that won a Super Bowl three years ago. The team is currently comprised of players from that Super Bowl team and younger players who have been added in subsequent offseasons.

Based on Evans' current situation, it appears that the Buccaneers are not interested in investing significant money to a 30-year-old receiver, despite everything Evans has done for the franchise over the years. That's the business side of the NFL, a side that is clearly not lost on Evans.

"Ownership and management are gonna do what they feel is best for the team and their future," Evans said. "I'm going to do what's best for me and my future. And right now, that's just playing football."

Instead of holding out, Evans was at training camp while preparing for what he hopes will be another successful year for both himself and the team. Evans enters the 2023 season with his NFL record of nine straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons intact. Already the Buccaneers' career leader in catches, yards and touchdowns, Evans is slated to move even further up the NFL's career lists in 2023 while strengthening what is already a solid resume.

"I'm blessed," he said. "I've been blessed to play this game for a really long time. Made a lot of plays, made a lot of money. … I'm just happy to be in the situation that I'm in."