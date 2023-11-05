Mike Evans continues to move up the NFL's career receiving list. Already the first player in league history to begin his career with nine straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star wide receiver became the 39th player in league history to reach 11,000 career receiving yards during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Evans entered Sunday's game with 10,932 receiving yards, just behind former NFL wideout Joey Galloway and just ahead of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He passed Galloway on Sunday and is just behind former Cincinnati Bengals standout Chad Johnson on the all-time list. Tennessee Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Philadelphia Eagles receiver Julio Jones are the only active players with more career receiving yards than Evans.

A surefire future Hall of Fame candidate, Evans' list of career achievements includes four Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2020 season. Still just 30 years old, Evans is slated to become a free agent after the 2023 season after the Buccaneers declined to offer him a contract extension this past offseason.