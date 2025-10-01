The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive injury struggles continue: Running back Bucky Irving was seen on crutches and in a walking boot for Wednesday's walk through practice, the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported, and ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Oregon product is dealing with a foot sprain.

Irving, 23, appears to have suffered the injury during Tampa Bay's 31-25 loss to the Eagles. He played all the way through the end of the game and amassed 165 yards from scrimmage, including a 72-yard touchdown catch that drew the Buccaneers to within 31-20 late in the third quarter.

Irving's 102 receiving yards Sunday were the most by a Buccaneers running back since Week 10, 2018, when Jacquizz Rodgers also had 102. Overall, Irving has 430 yards from scrimmage this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Health is an ongoing issue for the Tampa Bay offense, which started the season without star left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin. The team then lost right tackle Luke Goedeke and right guard Cody Mauch to season-ending injuries after Week 2, and Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him multiple weeks in Week 3. Even though Wirfs and Godwin made their season debuts in Week 4, it now appears Irving may be the next player to miss time.

If Irving's injury causes him to miss game action, Rachaad White steps into a bigger role, as does Sean Tucker. The Buccaneers (3-1) face the Seahawks (3-1) on Sunday.