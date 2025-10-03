The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive injury struggles continue. Running back Bucky Irving is expected to miss Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks and could miss next week's game against the 49ers as he deals with a foot sprain, according to ESPN. Irving was seen on crutches and in a walking boot for Wednesday's walk through practice.

Irving, 23, appears to have suffered the injury during Tampa Bay's 31-25 loss to the Eagles. He played all the way through the end of the game and amassed 165 yards from scrimmage, including a 72-yard touchdown catch that drew the Buccaneers to within 31-20 late in the third quarter.

Irving's 102 receiving yards Sunday were the most by a Buccaneers running back since Week 10, 2018, when Jacquizz Rodgers also had 102. Overall, Irving has 430 yards from scrimmage this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Health is an ongoing issue for the Tampa Bay offense, which started the season without star left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin. The team then lost right tackle Luke Goedeke and right guard Cody Mauch to season-ending injuries after Week 2, and Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him multiple weeks in Week 3. Even though Wirfs and Godwin made their season debuts in Week 4, it now appears Irving may be the next player to miss time.

Rachaad White will step into a bigger role with Irving's absence, as will Sean Tucker. Rookie Josh Williams will likely be active this week to serve as the third back.

The Buccaneers head into the game 3-1, as do the Seahawks, who will have home field advantage.