After being late to report a shoulder injury to the team earlier this week, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving will miss time with the situation being more serious than initially thought, according to Adam Schefter. Irving's been dealing with a sprained foot in addition to a shoulder subluxation that is "expected to sideline him at least two weeks."

Irving, who has accumulated 430 yards of total offense through four games, will miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks after being seen in a walking boot on crutches at practice this week and now, must recover from a shoulder injury as well.

Irving appeared to suffer the foot injury during last week's loss to the Eagles, but played all the way through the end of the game with 165 yards from scrimmage, including a 72-yard touchdown reception. Irving's 102 receiving yards in last week's game were the most by a Buccaneers running back since Week 10, 2018, when Jacquizz Rodgers also had 102.

Tampa Bay has battled through various injuries on offense in the early going this fall, including left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin, along with season-ending situations for right tackle Luke Goedeke and right guard Cody Mauch.

And one of Baker Mayfield's top target, Mike Evans, pulled a hamstring injury in Week 3 that will keep him on the shelf for multiple games.

Rachaad White is expected to receive the "vast majority" of touches from the backfield in Sunday's game against the Seahawks with Irving out, per Ian Rapoport. A bigger role for White is expected until Irving returns and the Buccaneers may also utilize Sean Tucker and undrafted rookie Josh Williams in the ground attack.

Mayfield missed Wednesday's walk-through with a quad and knee ailment, but returned Thursday and will be a full go against the Seahawks. Mayfield is off to a hot start after completing 83 of 139 passes (60%) for 904 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception through four games.