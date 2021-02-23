Winning a Super Bowl is every NFL player's dream, and it's an accomplishment that not many get to experience. Then there are the lucky ones who get to win a championship in their very first NFL season, such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The son of former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played a big role on Tampa Bay's defense this season.

In Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, Winfield Jr. played every defensive snap and recorded six combined tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one peace sign directed towards wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Following his capture of a Lombardi trophy, Winfield Jr. decided to get a picture of it permanently tattooed on his arm.

Check out Winfield Jr.'s Lombardi trophy tattoo, here:

Winfield Jr.'s new work of art covers his entire right forearm, and will be a reminder to every wide receiver he faces in the future that he's a champion. In 16 regular-season games, Winfield Jr. recorded 94 combined tackles, six passes defensed, three sacks and one interception. He also forced two fumbles. In Tampa Bay's first two playoff games against the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints, Winfield Jr. recorded 12 combined tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The Buccaneers found a baller in the second round of the 2020 draft, and he certainly played a role in helping the Buccaneers acquire a championship.