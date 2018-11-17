Bucs coach Dirk Koetter returns play-calling duties to Todd Monken just a week after taking them himself

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not a very good football team. They have a 3-6 record, which is good for last in the NFC South and tied for seventh-worst in the league. Their problem for much of the season has been their defense, which ranks 28th in yards allowed per game and 32nd in points allowed per game. To fix things, the Bucs recently fired former defensive coordinator Mike Smith and replaced him with linebackers coach Mark Duffner.

Unlike the defense, Tampa's offense has actually been pretty good this year. Despite Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston's propensity for turnovers, the Bucs have done a pretty good job offensively. They lead the NFL in yards per game and rank 12th in scoring. And yet, coach Dirk Koetter felt last week that he had to take over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Koetter's play-calling stint was successful in that the Bucs amassed 501 yards against Washington, but they also managed just three points while turning the ball over four times and coming away with zero touchdowns on five red zone trips. So after just one week calling the plays, Koetter is turning the reins back over to Monken for this Sunday's game against the Giants.

"Todd Monken is gonna call the plays," Koetter said, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "He's done an excellent job calling the plays this season. We have a process that we go through every week. I just think that's the best thing for us for this particular game. We'll see how it goes. But Monk's done a great job all season. I have no issues at all with the way Monk has called plays."

As for Monken, he did not blame Koetter's play-calling for the team's under-performance last week.

"It was execution," Monken said. "It wasn't anything about the plan, who's calling the plays -- made way too much of that -- we didn't execute well enough."

Fair enough. It sure seems like the Bucs are going to have a different coach besides Koetter next season. Koetter himself seemingly advocated for his own firing earlier in the year and he's been pretty open about the fact that he has not done a good coaching job. This kind of weirdness is just par for the course with this version of the Bucs.