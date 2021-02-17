It goes without saying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are enjoying not only the victory itself in Super Bowl 2021 over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but most certainly the spoils thereof. Take one look at linebacker Devin White and you'll immediately find evidence to that fact, having now gone from taking his Dream lap around Raymond James Stadium on his horse to grabbing a scalpel and surgically dissecting the Chiefs for a second time -- this time verbally. Never one to mince words, the All-Pro is fed up with hearing how Kansas City was at a disadvantage because they were without starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, both sidelined by injury.

To put it plainly, White wants everyone to can those excuses, tie them to a rocket and fire them into the sun, as he so eloquently made clear in a recent interview with FS1's "Undisputed." The 23-year-old laid into head coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and anyone else who had a hand in scheming protection for Mahomes.

"We knew that they was gonna be a cocky team, which they have every right to be," White said, via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. "They [were] the No. 1 offense in the entire National Football League. But the thing is, we knew they couldn't block us. We knew that our front four was gonna dominate them.

"So they did us a favor. They played right into our hands."

How so? Well, White points out the Chiefs' refusal to send any help to the edges.

"We weren't gonna be that cocky team like, 'Hey, we're gonna play them in Cover One, we're gonna shut them down,'" he said. "Our best guys matched up on their best guys. We was gonna make it be a team, collective win on defense, and that's what we did. So at the end of the day they shouldn't even talk about not having their offensive tackles when they didn't even help them.

"They put them on islands by themselves with the best pass rushers in the game. So that's their own fault."

In looking at the film, White is telling the truth. Kansas City's plan to pretend their backups could play iso against the vicious defensive front of the Bucs was doomed from the start. Mahomes was under siege most of the evening and when he finally did break free at times, it was for naught, thanks to drops by franchise targets like tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill -- with running back Darrel Williams getting in on the drop action as well. Mahomes was sacked three times and bullied much, much more than that would indicate, having also been hit a combined nine times in the game.

Shaq Barrett alone owned one of those sacks and four of those QB hits, with Ndamukong Suh and others also joining the party to keep Mahomes out of the end zone both on the ground and in the air. He'd finish with 23 incompletions and two interceptions on the day, and while he was able to muster 270 passing yards, White says they shouldn't go writing home to mother about that number.

"They started gaining yards when we were already up 21 points," said White."We already gave our little brothers the controllers, and they just started giving up little BS yards at the end. I know everybody praising Travis Kelce [for having] 133 yards, but a lot of that came at the end of the game when it was already over -- we're sitting back in zone and playing soft. The same for Tyreek Hill.

"... They gave him a lot of yards and it made it look like he had a decent day. We know what went on, there was a lot of toe tagging out there."