Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked in one of their best homegrown players by signing wide receiver Mike Evans to a new two-year contract. If general manager Jason Licht has any say in the matter, two more drafted-and-developed studs will get new long-term deals as well: safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and left tackle Tristan Wirfs.

"I think they're [both] on their way to possibly having a historic career," Licht said, via NFL Media. "They've already had great careers, but historic careers and hopefully the entire time here in Tampa. That's a very high priority for us right now, No. 1, Antoine and then in no particular order, then Tristan as well to get them locked up long term."

Winfield was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason so there is probably a bit more urgency for the Bucs to get a deal done there. Xavier McKinney got the largest free-agent contract of any safety this offseason with his four-year, $67 million deal from the Packers, but the tag value of $17.123 million already pays Winfield more next season than McKinney's average annual salary on that pact. Winfield could be looking to set the top of the safety market, which right now has Derwin James at $19 million per year and Minkah Fitzpatrick at $18.247 million per year.

Wirfs, who moved from right tackle to the left side last season and acquitted himself nicely, is headed into the fifth-year option season of his rookie contract and currently set to draw a base salary of $18.244 million, according to Over the Cap. A well-deserved extension would help the Bucs bring that number down.

Laremy Tunsil's $25 million-per-year contract is the current market-setter on the left side of the line, with Wirfs' 2020 draftmate Andrew Thomas following close behind at $23.5 million per year. Given that he is coming off three straight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro appearances in the last three seasons, Wirfs will presumably command a contract in that general vicinity.