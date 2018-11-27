Bucs' Jameis Winston reportedly reaches settlement with Uber driver he was accused of groping

Jameis Winston has reportedly reached a settlement with the Arizona Uber driver who accused him of groping her in 2016, per The Tampa Bay Times. The Buccaneers quarterback served a three-game suspension for the incident at the beginning of this season, and has since gotten his starting job back from Ryan Fitzpatrick -- twice.

According to the driver's attorney, Winston and the driver "reached an agreement" on the case, although the details were not disclosed. The proceedings reached a close two-and-a half-years after the incident.

Winston had a civil suit filed against him by the driver -- identified only by the name "Kate P." -- in September. She was looking for more than $75,000 in damages.

Winston has a fifth-year option for $20.9 million next year, and at one point it looked like there was no way the Buccaneers would pick it up, but his resurgence in conjunction with Fitzpatrick's inconsistency may force their hand.

Winston has thrown for 1,692 yards this season, but he has 10 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He's struggled at random points this year, which has already led to his being benched once after he came back from the suspension.

According to The Times, the settlement should be finalized within 10 days.

Winston is expected to start when the Buccaneers play host to the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (stream on fuboTV, try it for free).