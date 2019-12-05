Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul hungry to play spoiler if team can't make playoffs: 'I'm trying to ruin you'

It's been an up-and-down season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Bruce Arians' first year as the team's head coach, but despite being 5-7 on the year, they haven't been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. They're currently riding a two-game win streak they're hoping to stretch to three when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, and they better, because losing a single game the rest of the way will slam the door shut on a potential appearance in January.

Granted, it's highly unlikely the Bucs see the stars align in their favor to award them a wild-card berth, but they're not giving up just yet. Jason Pierre-Paul knows this situation well from his time with the New York Giants, and is hoping for a similar long shot outcome -- the Giants having been 6-6 before winning three of their final four and not only making the playoffs at 9-7, but also going on to win the Super Bowl in a historic run rarely seen in the NFL.

Pierre-Paul feels the Bucs wouldn't be in such a tenuous position to begin December, however, had they closed out games.

"Coach talked to us this morning about playoff chances,'' he said, via Tampa Bay Times. "But how I feel, we should already be there. It's those close games that put us where we're at right now. I feel like we shouldn't be here.

"I was telling my coach I was mad about the situation that there was probably one or two games I would've changed, but at the end of the day, I'm here now. All we got to do now is play and hopefully we will win.''

For his part, head coach Bruce Arians -- also no stranger to Cinderella stories -- is choosing to key in on what's possible, and not what's unlikely.

"You know, if you want to feel what the playoffs are like, you're in it. Right now," Arians said, via Tampa Bay Times. "They're one game seasons and if you lose you're done. Then you play for fun. I've been in it where we've had to win four.

"We won all four. We were the sixth seed and we won the Super Bowl. [Jason Pierre-Paul] has been in the same situation [before]. So it's happened, it's been done. You just have to take care of your own business, you can't worry about anybody else.''

The problem for the Bucs is, well, they have no choice now but to also worry about everybody else. In order to make the playoffs, not only must they run the table, but they'll need a massive amount of help by way of the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams outright collapsing and winning only one of their remaining games, along with the Chicago Bears somehow not doing so against one of the most brutal December schedules in the league.

Good luck.

For the Bucs, it's lose one and you're done, but Pierre-Paul won't go on vacation if that happens. He'll instead have one singular focus in mind, and that's to try and end the playoff aspirations of any other team they'll play that still has a chance.

"I look at it like this, there's a bunch of teams that aren't going to make the playoffs and they're looking to ruin their chances of making the playoffs,'' Pierre-Paul said. "Trust me, I've been on that side. Coming in here, you got a chance, I'm trying to ruin you."

In looking at the final four games on the Bucs schedule, first up is the Colts, and defeating them would serve the dual purpose of keeping the Bucs alive while also making it infinitely more difficult for Indy to sneak into January. The problem there is a victory there would help the Houston Texans, whom the Bucs host in Week 16. Currently sitting at 8-4 and in firm control of the AFC South at the moment, should the second-place Tennessee Titans falter, there wouldn't be anything the Bucs could do to spoil the wild-card party for the Texans two weeks from now.

They also play the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, two teams who have already played spoiler to their own playoff hopes, so credit Pierre-Paul for having a motivational contingency plan should the Bucs fail to win out and additionally get the mandatory help they need to survive December; but there won't be much fun to be had in any capacity if they don't.

Spoiler alert: If someone spoils the Bucs chances, there may not be a chance for them to spoil anyone else's.