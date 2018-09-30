Bucs nearly benched Ryan Fitzpatrick on Monday, but will reportedly start him vs. Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have still not officially announced their starting quarterback for their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears and their No. 1 rated defense, but it's going to be Ryan Fitzpatrick. According to several reports, Fitzpatrick -- who is off to a scorching-hot start to the season -- will unsurprisingly remain the starter for at least this week over Jameis Winston, who is returning from a three-game suspension he was dealt for groping an Uber driver.

To no one’s surprise, Buccaneers’ quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears, per league sources. Bucs continue to decline to announce their starting QB vs. Bears. pic.twitter.com/KwyuhRXrHY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2018

Fitzpatrick has the Bucs offense flying high with the third-most yards and fourth-most points in the NF, and he has completed over 70 percent of his passes at a league-high 11.1 yards per attempt. He had thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception in Tampa's first two games of the year, but came very close to melting down against the Steelers last week on Monday Night Football.

After Fitzpatrick threw his third interception of the game, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter actually nearly sent him to the bench. Per NFL.com:

According to several sources, Koetter told his team that after Ryan Fitzpatrick's third interception against the Steelers, Koetter nearly replaced him with backup Ryan Griffin. The coach told his team he was one or two plays away -- down 23-7 in the second quarter Monday night -- from giving the highly thought-of reserve Griffin his first opportunity to take the field in an NFL game. The disclosure caught players by surprise, making some believe Fitzpatrick's starting job is anything but safe. The Bucs say Koetter did not use the word "bench" in his speech to the players and that it was never about pulling Fitzpatrick for performance. It was about the possibility of giving a player who had impressed in practice the chance to do it in a game.

The Bucs can spin it however they want; Koetter was apparently one or two plays from benching Fitzpatrick. That does not necessarily bode well for his future job security should he have an interception-filled half or game once again. Given Fitzpatrick's history, that seems likely to happen at some point. Koetter decided to let him play through it against the Steelers on Monday and the team nearly came back to win. Will he continue to give Fitzpatrick that kind of rope in the future now that Winston is back with the team? We'll just have to wait and see.