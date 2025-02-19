The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a few more weeks to work out a contract agreement with pending free agent wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The team and player agreed on Tuesday to push back the void date on Godwin's contract to the day before the start of the new league year, giving them until March 12 to agree on a long-term deal. If they can't agree by then, Godwin will become an unrestricted free agent. The Bucs now won't be able to use the franchise tag on Godwin because the new void date comes after the franchise tag deadline.

Godwin is coming off a torn ACL suffered early this past season, but he should still be one of the most sought-after players on the market if he makes it to free agency. Teams can never have enough high-level pass catchers, and Godwin has proven himself to be a reliable slot man at worst and a star-caliber receiver when at his best.

With that in mind, here are some potential landing spots for Godwin.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are the most obvious and best landing spot. There's a reason that they and Godwin mutually agreed to push back the void date on his contract, and it's likely because they each want to find a way to work out a long-term deal. Continuing to play alongside Mike Evans and working as one of Baker Mayfield's top two targets seems like the most likely result for Godwin.

Next, we come to the "get a young quarterback a quality slot receiver" phase of the landing spots board. Drake Maye had a strong debut season despite working with one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL. Give him an option like Godwin and he could take things to another level. The Pats have plenty of cap room to make something like this happen.

Jayden Daniels was even better as a rookie than was Maye. He had the benefit of working with Terry McLaurin as one of his outside receivers, but the rest of his pass-catching corps still left a lot to be desired. It's important that Washington not simply be satisfied and count on internal improvement next year. Throwing Godwin into the mix could send Daniels into the stratosphere, and like New England, Washington has more than enough money available to make it a reality.

This is one of those "if the Titans plan to draft a quarterback" things. You don't want Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders throwing to Calvin Ridley and a bunch of question marks. Giving that QB one outside guy and one slot guy who you know will be reliable targets is a good way to establish a baseline level of quality in the receiving corps. You can then add another guy in the draft to build in some potential upside.

This especially makes sense if the Rams indeed cut ties with Cooper Kupp, which it seems like is going to be the case. Pair Godwin -- who does a lot of the same things as Kupp but is three years younger -- with Puka Nacua and you have the same kind of receiver duo for Matthew Stafford that has led him to a lot of success. Of course, if the Rams are cutting ties with Stafford in addition to Kupp, then this makes a lot less sense.