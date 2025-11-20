Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and his career had plenty of twists and turns since he was called to the NFL Draft stage. Mayfield started his NFL journey with the Cleveland Browns, staying there until 2021 before brief stops with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Though his time in Los Angeles was short, Mayfield said the experience was pivotal to the success he is now seeing leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs will face the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday night, marking the first time Mayfield will face his old foes since his impactful stint playing there.

Ahead of that matchup, Mayfield reflected on that "pivotal" time in his career.

"There is no way for me to sugarcoat it -- it was pivotal in my career and in my journey," Mayfield said Wednesday. "I've told you guys that it helped me find the fun in football again -- that joy. And just, getting to learn from those guys. Obviously, it looks a lot different now that Raheem Morris is gone, Zac Robinson [is gone], Liam [Coen is gone], but [Rams head coach] Sean [McVay has] been there the whole time."

The Panthers released Mayfield on Dec. 5, 2022 and on Dec. 6, 2022, he was claimed off waivers by the Rams. Two days later, Mayfield was put into the game with Rams starter Matthew Stafford dealing with an injury at the time. With very limited time to learn the playbook, Mayfield led a game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the game to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-16.

It was in that game and the rest of his time with the Rams that Mayfield realized he wanted to play for a team that operated their offense like the Rams.

"They helped me out and helped me discover what offense I really want to play in, and the responsibility that comes with [it] -- a lot of accountability at the line of scrimmage and to check and get to the right plays," Mayfield said. "Yeah, it was instrumental in my career, something I am forever grateful for, and it will be fun to go back and see some familiar faces."

Mayfield said he gained a greater level of respect for Stafford as he learned from the veteran, specifically mentioning his communication and attention to detail.

"When you're at that level in your career, you kind of run the ship. Just had a lot of respect for him before, but seeing it in person on how detailed he really was in exactly what he was going to try and check to, that was big seeing it in person," Mayfield said.

With the Bucs, the 30-year-old Mayfield has clearly found the right fit, even if it did take a few stops along the way. Mayfield helped lead Tampa to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, advancing to the divisional round two seasons ago. He earned both his Pro Bowl honors while with the Bucs and set career highs in passing yards (4,500), touchdowns (41) and rushing yards (378).

The Rams, a top contender this year, are 8-2, while the Buccaneers, who are also expected to make the playoffs, sit at 6-4. The Rams are 6.5-point favorites for Sunday night's matchup, per FanDuel.