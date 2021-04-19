Tom Brady is so far on schedule in his recovery from postseason knee surgery. The seven-time Super Bowl winner first completed the task of hoisting a Lombardi trophy to complete his special inaugural season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and head coach Bruce Arians then revealed Brady would likely be sidelined until June with the injury. So far, that prediction appears to be holding true, with the 43-year-old providing an update recently that marries well with it, and it's exactly what the Buccaneers want to hear.

"I feel pretty good," he said, speaking from the Bruce Arians Family Foundation dinner, via Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. "I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard. I feel pretty good."

But while this is good news, don't mistake it for him being 100 percent just yet.

"I don't know if I could go this week," Brady added. "But we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season. Just have to be smart about all these different things we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go. And I'm sure we will be."

As it stands, Brady is hoping to ready in time for mandatory minicamp, assuming there is a traditional one in Tampa -- to be determined as the NFL and NFLPA continue to negotiate (red: war over) the offseason calendar. But as far as the five-time Super Bowl MVP goes, things are on schedule, a point also noted by general manager Jason Licht.

"I know things are going well," Licht said recently of Brady's recovery. "I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other, but I know that things are going very well."



Brady hasn't missed a game in his last four seasons and the four missed in 2012 were the most since 2008, when he suffered a torn ACL that cost him all but one contest that year and broke his streak of 111 consecutive starts. He's recently established a new streak, however, and all signs point to it continuing when things get underway in September.