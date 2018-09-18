Bud Dupree admits Steelers underestimated 'intelligence' of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes tore up the Steelers for 326 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-37 win on Sunday. To put the Chiefs' offensive dominance into perspective, consider that Mahomes threw more touchdowns than the number of third downs (five) the Chiefs faced against a Steelers defense that looked defenseless.

In the wreckage of that loss, it's time for the Steelers to perform an autopsy to figure out how in the heck Mahomes killed them.

A day later, a member of that defense has admitted that the Steelers might've "underestimated" Mahomes' intelligence. According to linebacker Bud Dupree, the Steelers thought they could trick a second-year quarterback who was making his third-ever start in the NFL. They were wrong.

"I don't think we gave him enough credit. I think he was better than we thought," Dupree said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "I feel like his intelligence was better than we thought. We thought since he was a young quarterback we could trick him, but he kind of spread us out. He didn't snap the ball fast so he was really trying to read us, seeing where the weaknesses were before he snapped the ball. Many young quarterbacks can't really check like that. He showed us otherwise."

Another member of that defense believes that Mahomes' performance was less about him and more about them. On Sunday, cornerback Mike Hilton claimed the Steelers were directly responsible for three of the Chiefs' touchdowns.

"We feel we gave them 21 points," he said, per Fowler. "They really didn't go down and earn it on us. We had a lot of miscommunications and blown coverages. It led for a 21-0 start."

Defensive end Cameron Heyward had a simpler explanation.

"We didn't kick enough a--," he said, per ESPN. "It's as simple as that."

The Steelers are blaming themselves, but the rest of us should ignore the Steelers and instead marvel at Andy Reid's newest version of his offense, a version that legitimately looks like a "Madden" offense. According to Smart Football's Chris B. Brown (an absolute must-follow on Twitter, by the way), the Chiefs went empty roughly 20 times against the Steelers, which is kinda what Dupree was alluding to.

The Chiefs spread out the Steelers and let Mahomes pick them apart. On Twitter, Brown explained why Mahomes is so damn good out of empty formations.

Mahomes might be the best pure empty QB in awhile. Tom Brady is unbelievable at it because he controls the protections and often routes at the line, but if you watched Mahomes at TxTech he lived in empty - subtle mobility, arm movement, quick release and mind, tough/resilient — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 17, 2018 His TxTech experience was also useful in other ways: there were times KC let a rusher basically come free and not only did Mahomes hang in there and get the pass off, they weren’t 5 yard passes they were back shoulder fades and seams and downfield stuff. Really impressive — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 17, 2018 11 personnel for KC with the ability to go traditional 1 RB/1TE to four wides to empty, with skill like Hunt and Kelce (plus Hill/Watkins) forcing matchups? Hoo boy — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 17, 2018 When KC goes empty Mahomes can key the safeties - 1 free safety vs 2 high, and read safety width to see if quarters vs Cov 2, plus watch brackets of Kelley/Hill - and then basically pick his concept/matchup. Easy to see blitz coming (if bold enough to hang in and throw it) — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 17, 2018

The point being, the main takeaway from Sunday shouldn't be that the Steelers defense is awful (even though they've certainly got their issues to sort through). The main takeaway is, Mahomes is faster along in his progression than almost anyone expected and as a result, the Chiefs' offense is exploding.

When the Chiefs made the switch from Alex Smith to Mahomes, the consensus seems to be along the lines of, the Chiefs' ceiling certainly expanded, but their floor also lowered. The thinking was, Mahomes needed a year to develop, to master the nuisances of the game, and avoid making the simple mistakes that can disrupt an offense. But if the first two games are any indication, Mahomes has already made the adjustment.

As our Will Brinson wrote on Sunday:

He can make any throw and has a physical skillset you don't see from many human beings. But what I noticed in this game was Mahomes' willingness to take what a defense gives him. He's willing to play within the framework of Reid's system, get aggressive when he needs to and check it down and let his playmakers do the work when it's required.

It's early. Mahomes isn't going to throw 80 touchdowns this season. He's (probably) going to struggle at some point this season. And when he does, we need to remember that Mahomes is practically a rookie.

Until then, we should just sit back and enjoy the show, because what Mahomes and the Chiefs are doing right now is peak offensive football. It's must-watch, appointment television.