The Arizona Cardinals' season is on the brink after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Arizona is off to a 4-7 start on the year and currently sit three 2.5 games behind the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West lead -- and two games behind the Washington Commanders for the No. 8 seed (or the first team outside of the playoff picture).

Arizona's season is at a crossroads, as the Cardinals are 5-12 in their last 17 games since a 7-0 start last year. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury's job is on the line as his message appears to be worn out in Year Four.

The Cardinals' effort was questioned on a George Kittle 32-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter, where it appeared some players made business decisions when attempting to bring down Kittle on the sidelines -- allowing him to easily get into the end zone. Arizona was trailing 31-10 at that point, but Budda Baker was not happy with the effort.

"It's very tough to say," Baker said after the game, via 12 Sports AZ. "At the end of the day, we're all grown men. Women lie, men lie. The film never lies. Whatever the film says, it is what it is."

Arizona was outscored 21-0 in the second half as San Francisco scored the final 24 points of the game in the 38-10 loss. The combined record of the opponents the Cardinals have beaten is 13-27, not beating a team with more than four wins on the year.

The Cardinals were overmatched in Monday's loss to the 49ers, just like they've been overmatched by any team with a winning record this season. The plan was there, but yet the Cardinals didn't execute.

"They beat us real bad. They had a great game plan. We feel like we had a great game plan," Baker said. "Kudos to them, but for us it wasn't good enough."