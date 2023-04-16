Budda Baker has requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, and he'll be one of the top defensive players available over the next few weeks as Arizona seeks a trade partner. The Philadelphia Eagles could be what Baker is seeking.

Per ESPN, while a lot of teams would love to add the safety, Philadelphia is viewed by NFL sources as a potential destination. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the league viewed the Eagles as a landing spot because they have a need at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson leaving for the Lions in free agency. However, the Eagles don't have a lot of money to spend for Baker due to a commitment of signing other players, per Fowler, even if Baker wants to go to a team that wins.

Philadelphia spent a premium to retain Darius Slay and James Bradberry this offseason, but could save cap space for 2023 if the team can reach a long-term extension with Baker -- who has two years remaining on his contract with non-guaranteed money. The Eagles currently have Reed Blankenship penciled in at one of the starting safety spots, with free agent signing Terrell Edmunds projected to start at the other safety slot.

Of course, Baker would be a game changer in the Eagles secondary. Baker is the only defensive back in the NFL with at least four seasons of 100-plus tackles since the start of the 2018 season and leads all NFL defensive backs in total tackles (574) and solo tackles (409). His 574 total tackles are 97 more than the player who ranks second on the list (Jessie Bates).

Baker is just the third player in Cardinals history to receive at least five Pro Bowl selections in his first six NFL seasons -- joining Patrick Peterson (six) and Ollie Matson (six). He's the only safety to make it to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. Only Peterson (six) and Jalen Ramsey (five) have earned at least five Pro Bowl selections in their first six seasons.

While it would be difficult for the Eagles to acquire Baker, there seems to be a mutual interest between the two parties.