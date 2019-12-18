Buffalo art gallery hangs up a selfie of Josh Allen with Bills fans

The Albright-Knox Gallery, an art gallery in Buffalo, just got a very unique addition to their collection. Typically in art galleries, you see paintings, statues and artifacts, but this gallery is changing the game. They are now home to a screenshot of a tweet, framed of course, to their art installment. If we are being specific it's a screenshot of a quote tweet of a selfie, which makes the whole thing even funnier.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a selfie with fans after the team was welcomed home following their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that secured a playoff berth. Bills Mafia showed up to greet the team at 2 a.m. and in the freezing cold.

One person who was there tweeted a peace sign selfie from Allen and captioned it, "Hang this up in the @AlbrightKnox."

The museum replied with a simple "Done" and the team's official hashtag, "#GoBills."

To prove they really hung it up, the museum tweeted out a photo of this screenshot of a quote tweet of a selfie on display:

It was even given a proper title: "Playoff Bound."

According to their website, the Albright-Knox Gallery is closed until 2022 for renovations, but people can still view the masterpiece online.

Some fans commented that this photo is the new Mona Lisa. Others replied to the tweet saying the only thing that would make this even better is if Allen posed for a selfie with his selfie.

The museum said to call him up and make it happen.

Call him up. We're in. — Albright-Knox (@AlbrightKnox) December 17, 2019

This is the second time in three years under head coach Sean McDermott that the Bills have advanced to the playoffs.

Over the past two decades, the AFC East team has been overshadowed in their division by the New England Patriots, but this year, with a 10-4 record, they are inching rather close to the six-time Super Bowl champions in the standings.

Buffalo will head to Foxboro on Sunday to face the 11-3 Patriots with the chance to make the usually secured division race interesting. New England has the upper hand in the division but a loss at home this weekend would really shake things up and could change the AFC playoff picture.