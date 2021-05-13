The Buffalo Bills were one of the biggest success stories of the NFL last year, winning their first division title since the 1995 season and advancing to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1993 season. Buffalo found its franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, as he and Stefon Diggs combined to form one of the best quarterback-receiver combinations in the league. The Bills weren't active in free agency, but added Emmanuel Sanders to an already impressive wide receiver group. They also added Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham to their pass rush with their first two draft picks. Buffalo is a contender to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 28 years and the early favorites in the AFC East.

Here's a full rundown of the Bills' 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Bills schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. Steelers Sept. 12 1 p.m. CBS 2 at Dolphins Sept. 19 1 p.m. Fox 3 vs. Washington Sept. 26 1 p.m. Fox 4 vs. Texans Oct. 3 1 p.m. CBS 5 at Chiefs (SNF) Oct. 10 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 at Titans (MNF) Oct. 18 8:15 p.m. ESPN 7 BYE WEEK 8 vs. Dolphins Oct. 31 1 p.m. CBS 9 at Jaguars Nov. 7 1 p.m. CBS 10 at Jets Nov. 14 1 p.m. CBS 11 vs. Colts Nov. 21 1 p.m. CBS 12 at Saints (Thanksgiving) Nov. 25 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 vs. Patriots (MNF) Dec. 6 8:15 p.m. ESPN 14 at Buccaneers Dec. 12 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 vs. Panthers Dec. 18/19 TBD TBD 16 at Patriots Dec. 26 1 p.m. CBS 17 vs. Falcons Jan. 2 1 p.m. Fox 18 vs. Jets Jan. 9 1 p.m. CBS

Bills key games

Week 2 at Dolphins: Huge swing game in the tough AFC East, Buffalo and Miami will be must-see TV at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have lost five consecutive games to the Bills, so this matchup will be circled on the calendar. If the Dolphins want to win the division, holding serve at home will go a long way toward accomplishing that.

Huge swing game in the tough AFC East, Buffalo and Miami will be must-see TV at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have lost five consecutive games to the Bills, so this matchup will be circled on the calendar. If the Dolphins want to win the division, holding serve at home will go a long way toward accomplishing that. Week 11 vs. Colts: A rematch of the AFC wild card thriller, Indianapolis improved with the addition of Carson Wentz at quarterback. This is one of the toughest games on Buffalo's schedule, but it certainly helps the Bills will be at Orchard Park for this one.

A rematch of the AFC wild card thriller, Indianapolis improved with the addition of Carson Wentz at quarterback. This is one of the toughest games on Buffalo's schedule, but it certainly helps the Bills will be at Orchard Park for this one. Week 14 at Buccaneers: Josh Allen faces Tom Brady for the first time since he left New England -- and he's a much better quarterback. Buffalo may be the division's biggest challenge to beat Tampa Bay, especially if the revamped pass rush can get to Brady. Expect a shootout in Tampa.

Bills toughest matchup

Week: 5 | Date: Oct. 10 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

The matchup everyone in the AFC will be waiting to see as Buffalo heads to Kansas City for a rematch of the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo was beaten pretty bad in Arrowhead Stadium last year -- and the Chiefs are even better with a revamped offensive line. The Bills have a tough schedule in 2021, but this would be a statement victory if Allen and company can pull this off.

Bills projected win total

2021 record prediction: 14-4

The Bills are incredibly talented on the offensive side of the ball, as Josh Allen is only getting better as a quarterback. Buffalo's passing game immediately is better with the addition of Emmanuel Sanders and the emergence of Gabriel Davis -- helping out Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. This is a 14-win team if the defense returns to its 2019 form. The AFC East is talented, but the Bills are the class of the division. Colts, Saints, Patriots, Buccaneers are a tough stretch, but Buffalo is good enough to go 3-1.