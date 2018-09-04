Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens in Week 1: Picks, how to watch, stream on NFL Sunday

The 2018 NFL season will begin on Sunday for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, and both sides are probably focused as much on getting off to a good start as they are settling the quarterback position.

No one in Baltimore will admit now that incumbent Joe Flacco is in any danger of losing his starting job after a solid preseason, but the Ravens also wouldn't have drafted Lamar Jackson so early in April's draft if they weren't a little prepared to change directions down the road. Flacco's working with a relatively unproven supporting cast, at least in terms of chemistry, after his receiving corps was overhauled to feature guys like Michael Crabtree and John Brown instead of Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin. But the pressure is on to start hot and propel Baltimore back into playoff contention in the AFC North.

In Buffalo, meanwhile, it's almost hard to believe the Bills are just a few months removed from a trip to the playoffs. This is, after all, a team that many people expect to lose something like three-quarters of its games. And that's mostly because of the quarterback spot, where Tyrod Taylor once reigned. Nathan Peterman has been announced as Buffalo's opening-day starter, which is good news if you're afraid first-round project Josh Allen will be a turnover machine but bad news because, well, Peterman himself has been a turnover machine. Even a tad bit of competence at QB would go a long way for the Bills, who can at least try to be spoilers with their young defense.

Here's how to catch Sunday's Bills-Ravens showdown, where all eyes will be on the QBs:

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. ET



Sunday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. ET TV: CBS (Check local listings)



CBS All Access (try for free), fuboTV (try for free)

CBS All Access offers streaming on the following connected devices: Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV. You can also download the CBS app to use All Access, or watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

Who will win?

Flacco may be a fraction of what he was when the Ravens won the 2012 Super Bowl, but that's not stopping everyone from piling on the Baltimore bandwagon for this one. (It's going to be a long year, Bills fans.) Every single CBS NFL analyst polled for Week 1 predictions likes the Ravens to win this matchup, and Pete Prisco thinks Flacco will have a "big day" against the visiting AFC East opponents.

