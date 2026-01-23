The Buffalo Bills are continuing their coaching search by interviewing a familiar name on Friday: former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel will reportedly interview with the team's brass in person and is one of several candidates the team plans to speak with this weekend in a hiring process that quarterback Josh Allen will reportedly have "significant say" in.

McDaniel is expected to become the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator if he doesn't land a head-coaching job. Along with the Bills, McDaniel interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans. The offensive-minded coach withdrew from the Browns coaching search and the only vacancy left in his previous interviews is in Las Vegas, where they just fired Pete Carroll.

The Bills fired nine-year coach Sean McDermott after their AFC divisional playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. McDermott won five AFC East titles and reached the postseason in all but one of his seasons, but a lack of playoff success, including failing to make the Super Bowl, ultimately led to his firing.

McDaniel was fired Jan. 8 after a rollercoaster four years as Miami's coach. The 42-year-old had a 35-33 regular season record and was 0-2 in the playoffs. The Dolphins reached the postseason in his first two seasons but went 8-9 in 2024 before dropping to 7-10 this season. He was the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 before landing in Miami and will return to the West Coast in an OC role with the Chargers if he is unable to land a lead job.

The Bills have multiple other head coaching interviews set up for the weekend. They are interviewing Washington Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn and former Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Saturday and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on Sunday.

Buffalo already completed interviews with offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Brian Daboll, the the former New York Giants coach who spent the 2018-21 seasons as Buffalo's offensive coordinator. Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo also reportedly interviewed with the team this week.