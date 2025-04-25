The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL this decade, yet don't have a Super Bowl championship to showcase their success. They have failed to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs -- losing all of their postseason games to them in the Josh Allen era.

What makes the Bills' playoff failures so surprising is how good Allen has been in the postseason. Allen is the all-time playoff leader in interception rate (0.9%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (25-4), total yards per game (311.0), and total touchdowns per game (2.5). He's the only player to average 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game in playoff history.

Allen actually has a winning record in the playoffs (7-6) with 33 total touchdowns to just six turnovers. Over his last five playoff games, Allen has 13 total touchdowns to zero turnovers. Yet the Bills can't get past the Chiefs, which diminishes all of what Buffalo has accomplished.

The Bills didn't have one of the elite rosters in football last season, but still made the conference championship game. This is a testament of how good they have been, giving the Bills an opportunity to improve into one of the best teams in the AFC with this draft coming up.

Buffalo has 10 picks in this draft, including two in the second round, giving them enough to find a premium player or two in this draft class. They also have enough ammunition to facilitate a trade up for a Day 1 starter or acquire one of the many veterans who could be available via trade.

Let's take a look at what the Bills need heading into this draft, the picks they have and what they could do with those selections. We'll also grade every pick once the selection is made.

