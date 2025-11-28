The Buffalo Bills are looking to bounce back from their 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but star quarterback Josh Allen is going to be missing two important pieces for this AFC showdown. On Friday, Bills coach Sean McDermott announced that Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown -- the team's two starting offensive tackles -- will not suit up Sunday.

Dawkins is dealing with a concussion, while Brown has a shoulder injury. McDermott said that Dawkins was cleared to return to the Week 12 loss vs. Houston by an independent neurologist, but displayed concussion-like symptoms the next day. Allen's blind-side blocker is a four-time Pro Bowler, and a major reason why the NFL introduced the new Protector of the Year award this season to honor the NFL's best offensive lineman. Dawkins has made 133 career starts for the Bills over nine years.

Brown exited the loss in Houston early, and was reportedly seen in a sling after the game. The former third-round pick out of Northern Iowa has spent all five of his NFL seasons in Buffalo, and signed a four-year extension last September. Ryan Van Demark is expected to start at one of the tackle spots. He has started just three times in three years with the Bills. It's unclear who the other starting tackle will be. Alec Anderson is listed as a backup interior offensive linemen that could potentially kick out, while Chase Lundt is listed as Brown's backup on the Bills' official depth chart.

The Bills offensive line struggled mightily with Houston's Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. last Thursday night, as Allen was sacked a career-high eight times. Last year, Allen was sacked just 14 times in 17 games. While the Steelers don't have a top-ranked defense like the Texans, Mike Tomlin's unit does get after the quarterback, especially T.J. Watt (seven sacks) and Nick Herbig (6.5). They currently rank fifth in the league in sacks with 34, which is one more than the Texans.

The 7-4 Bills' streak of five straight AFC East titles is officially in jeopardy, as they remain 2.5 games back of the New England Patriots in the division. Buffalo, a three-point road favorite in Pittsburgh (per FanDuel) is 1-2 in its past three games after a 6-2 start, and is 2-3 on the road this season.