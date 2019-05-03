Buffalo Bills unveil Tailgate Village to address 'knuckleheads' who throw each other through tables

Buffalo Bills fans are notorious for tailgating shenanigans like jumping off buses, throwing each other through tables and lighting themselves on fire. The team is attempting to curtail the craziness with new pregame rules and a "Tailgate Village."

Andy Mayor, the Bills' vice president of operations and guest experience, said this week that Buffalo has "the best fans in the NFL" -- fans who "know how to tailgate and have a good time," according to the Buffalo News.

He also said "there are a few who make a big stink out there -- a few knuckleheads who wreck it." That's why starting this season, the team will enforce new restrictions on tailgating around New Era Field, complete with the creation of a designated pregame area deemed the "Tailgate Village."

Per the News' Jay Skurski, any fans traveling by bus or limo bus to Bills games will be required to purchase either a special tailgating permit or a parking pass. Bus travelers who don't tailgate will still have to pay $100 for parking, while those who wish to tailgate can pay either $300, $600 or $900 to accommodate 20, 40 or 60 passengers with designated space in the "Tailgate Village," which will be set up within the stadium's current bus lot.

The changes stem from both fan safety concerns and bus-driver complaints. Mayor explained that the Bills have seen the viral social media videos of rowdy fans jumping off buses and onto tables, saying "it's embarrassing" and "affects the team negatively."

He noted that bus and limo companies frequently give feedback over fan incidents, telling the team they were unsure if they wanted to return to the stadium parking lots.

According to Skurski, the new tailgating plan came to fruition thanks to a partnership between the Bills, All-Pro Parking, the Orchard Park Police Department, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the Limousine-Bus-Taxi Operators of Upstate New York and BPI, the team's private security firm. The "Tailgate Village," meanwhile, will be operated by Tailgate Guys, a company specializing in custom tailgate parties, and feature live DJ and drumline performances.