Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars odds: AFC wild-card picks from expert who's 4-0 on Bills games

The Buffalo Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second AFC wild-card game. The Jaguars are 7.5-point favorites, up from an open of seven. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5, down from an open of 40. It's the lowest total of the NFL's Wild Card Weekend.

Roberts knows the availability of Bills stud running back LeSean McCoy is up in the air. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 17 and, according to coach Sean McDermott, is "going to have a chance" to play Sunday.

Even if McCoy plays, he'll face a defense that has limited Derrick Henry (51 yards), Alfred Blue (55), Lamar Miller (32), Mike Davis (66) and Frank Gore (61) in recent weeks.

This is Buffalo's first playoff appearance in 18 years. The Bills got in by virtue of a last-second Ravens collapse, and they finished with a minus-57 point differential.

But just because the Bills look shaky entering the postseason doesn't mean they can't stay within the massive spread.

Roberts know the Jaguars have dropped two straight entering the wild-card round. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers lit up their supposedly vaunted defense for 44 points. Then the Jaguars went to Nashville and lost 15-10 to the Titans, letting Tennessee into the NFL playoffs.

Quarterback Blake Bortles has five interceptions compared to two touchdowns the past two weeks. And rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who's nursing a quad injury, has topped 70 yards rushing just once in the past five weeks.

