Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

Regular Season Records: Kansas City 11-6, Buffalo 11-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Chiefs and the Bills are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but likely not for long. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will fight it out against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC playoff contest at 6:30 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Chiefs come in on three and the Bills on six.

A well-balanced attack led Kansas City over Miami in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. The Chiefs were the clear victor by a 26-7 margin over the Dolphins.

The Chiefs' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Rashee Rice, who picked up 130 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 262 yards and a touchdown. Harrison Butker did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and two extra points.

Meanwhile, Buffalo took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 31-17 victory over the Steelers.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Allen, who threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. He was also active on the ground: one of his best plays was a 52 yard sprint for a TD in the second quarter.

Kansas City is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Buffalo, they pushed their record up to 11-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

The Chiefs are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Buffalo is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Kansas City, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo and Kansas City both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.