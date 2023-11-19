Who's Playing

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Current Records: New York 4-5, Buffalo 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $57.00

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will be playing in front of their home fans against the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Monday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Bills had to settle for a 24-22 defeat against the Broncos. Despite 69 more yards than Denver, Buffalo couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Latavius Murray, who rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries.

Even though they lost, the Bills found their momentum and kept it and finished the game with 7.1 yards per play. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Broncos only advanced 4.2.

Meanwhile, New York might've scored the first points on Sunday, but it was Las Vegas who claimed the real prize. The Jets fell to the Raiders 16-12. New York has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. All those points came courtesy of Greg Zuerlein: he added 12 points with four field goals.

Buffalo has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for New York, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Looking forward, the Bills are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's game: The Bills command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.2 touchdowns per game (they're ranked third in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Jets , though, as they've been averaging only 1.1 per game. Will the Bills continue their march to the end zone, or will the Jets flip the script? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

Buffalo is a big 7.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.