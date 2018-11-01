Buffalo vs. Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bills vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: Buffalo 2-6; Chicago 4-3
What to Know
Chicago will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge Buffalo on the road at 2:00 p.m. Chicago don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.
Chicago were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jets last Sunday, winning 24-10. No one put up better numbers for Chicago than Mitchell Trubisky, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 220 passing yards and picked up 51 yards on the ground on 6 carries. Mitchell Trubisky has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.
Meanwhile, Buffalo have been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against New England making it three winless games in a row. Buffalo took a hard 6-25 fall against New England.
Chicago's win lifted them to 4-3 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if Chicago's success rolls on or if Buffalo are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a big 10 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Buffalo are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
