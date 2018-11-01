Buffalo vs. Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: Buffalo 2-6; Chicago 4-3

What to Know

Chicago will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge Buffalo on the road at 2:00 p.m. Chicago don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

Chicago were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jets last Sunday, winning 24-10. No one put up better numbers for Chicago than Mitchell Trubisky, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 220 passing yards and picked up 51 yards on the ground on 6 carries. Mitchell Trubisky has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.

Meanwhile, Buffalo have been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against New England making it three winless games in a row. Buffalo took a hard 6-25 fall against New England.

Chicago's win lifted them to 4-3 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if Chicago's success rolls on or if Buffalo are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a big 10 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Buffalo are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.