Buffalo vs. Chicago: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bills vs. Bears football game

Chicago will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge Buffalo on the road at 2:00 p.m. Chicago don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

Chicago was able to grind out a solid victory over the Jets last Sunday, winning 24-10. No one put up better numbers for Chicago than Mitchell Trubisky, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 220 passing yards and picked up 51 yards on the ground on 6 carries. Mitchell Trubisky has been one of their standout athletes in their past four games.

Meanwhile, Buffalo has been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against New England making it three winless games in a row. Buffalo took a hard 6-25 fall against New England.

Chicago's win lifted them to 4-3 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if Chicago's success rolls on or if Buffalo are able to steal their positive momentum.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories