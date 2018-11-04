Buffalo vs. Chicago updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bills vs. Bears football game
Game Recap
Chicago entered their matchup on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past Buffalo 41-9.
It took a quarter to shake off the cobwebs, but after zero first-quarter points, the Chicago offense picked up 28 points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Buffalo couldn't get anything going offensively, leaving the score at 28-0 heading into the break. The Chicago defense stood its ground in the third quarter, giving up 3 and all but finishing the contest.
Among those leading the charge for Chicago was Jordan Howard, who rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. Additional support came from defensive powerhouse Roquan Smith, who racked up 11 tackles.
The win makes it two in a row for Chicago and bumps their record up to 5-3. Buffalo's loss makes it four in a row and drags their record down to 2-7.
Chicago will look to defend their home turf next week against Detroit at 2:00 p.m. Detroit took a loss in their last match and are no doubt out to reverse Chicago's good fortune. As for Buffalo, they will face off against the Jets. The Jets also experienced difficulties finding the end zone in their match last week, so look for the defenses to decide this one.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Packers vs. Patriots odds, SNF picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
Harbaugh on the hot seat in Baltimore
This is apparently a playoffs-or-bust season for John Harbaugh
-
Packers at Patriots: The stats to know
Everything you need to know before Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers go to battle on Sunday nigh...
-
Updates: Julio Jones finally gets TD
All of the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
-
Rams vs. Saints odds, picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Rams and Saints
-
SNF: Week 9 NFL DFS DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...