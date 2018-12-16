Buffalo vs. Detroit: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bills vs. Lions football game
On Sunday Buffalo will take on Detroit at 1:00 p.m. ET. Buffalo continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight contest.
The match is expected to be a close one, with Buffalo going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.
The last time they met, Buffalo were the 41-10 winner over the Jets. This time around? They had no such luck. Buffalo didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 23-27 to the Jets last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for Buffalo.
Meanwhile, Detroit had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 17-3 win over Arizona.
Detroit's victory lifted them to 5-8 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 4-9. We'll see if Detroit's success rolls on or if Buffalo are able to steal their positive momentum.
