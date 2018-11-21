Buffalo vs. Jacksonville: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Bills vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)
Current records: Buffalo 3-7; Jacksonville 3-7
What to Know
Buffalo have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
After low-scoring totals in their previous three contests, Buffalo brought some dynamite into their most recent matchup. They made easy work of the Jets two weeks ago and carried off a 41-10 win. Maybe the Buffalo offense has finally found a way to get into gear: the high-octane performance is a 180-degree turn from their last 3 games.
Jacksonville's rough patch got a bit bumpier last Sunday as this was their six loss in a row. Jacksonville didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 16-20 to Pittsburgh.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 3-7 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-7. Two weeks ago Buffalo relied heavily on LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries. It will be up to Jacksonville's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Jaguars are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Buffalo are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-5-2 against the spread
Series History
Jacksonville have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Buffalo.
- 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 10 vs. Buffalo Bills 3
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 21
- 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 34 vs. Buffalo Bills 31
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL DFS: Top Thanksgiving DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Browns eager to face Hue Jackson
Cleveland fired Jackson after Week 8 and he's since been hired as a special assistant to Cincinnati...
-
Agent's Take: Comparing Eli, Rivers, Ben
Here's a look at the past and what the future might hold for three QBs who are forever lin...
-
Bears vs. Lions odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine simulated Thursday's Bears vs. Lions game 10,000 times
-
Draft: Clemson's Lawrence back in top 20
Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence have not disappointed in the least this...
-
Thanksgiving tips: How to bet Thursday
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Thursday slate in Week 1...