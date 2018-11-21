Buffalo vs. Jacksonville: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Buffalo 3-7; Jacksonville 3-7

What to Know

Buffalo have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

After low-scoring totals in their previous three contests, Buffalo brought some dynamite into their most recent matchup. They made easy work of the Jets two weeks ago and carried off a 41-10 win. Maybe the Buffalo offense has finally found a way to get into gear: the high-octane performance is a 180-degree turn from their last 3 games.

Jacksonville's rough patch got a bit bumpier last Sunday as this was their six loss in a row. Jacksonville didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 16-20 to Pittsburgh.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 3-7 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-7. Two weeks ago Buffalo relied heavily on LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries. It will be up to Jacksonville's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jaguars are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Buffalo are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-5-2 against the spread

Series History

Jacksonville have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Buffalo.