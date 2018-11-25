Buffalo vs. Jacksonville: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bills vs. Jaguars football game
1st Quarter Recap
Buffalo brought in a meager 13.7-point average per game, but they aren't having any troubles scoring today. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 14-0 lead over Jacksonville. Buffalo have enjoyed the tag-team combination of Robert Foster and Josh Allen. The former has caught 1 pass for 75 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter has passed for 125 yards and 1 touchdown.
Game Preview
Buffalo have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. Buffalo will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
After low-scoring totals in their previous three contests, Buffalo brought some dynamite into their most recent matchup. They made easy work of the Jets two weeks ago and carried off a 41-10 win. Maybe the Buffalo offense has finally found a way to get into gear: the high-octane performance is a 180-degree turn from their last 3 games.
Jacksonville's rough patch got a bit bumpier last Sunday as this was their six loss in a row. Jacksonville didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 16-20 to Pittsburgh.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 3-7 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-7. Two weeks ago Buffalo relied heavily on LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries. It will be up to Jacksonville's defense to limit his damage.
