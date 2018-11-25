Buffalo vs. Jacksonville updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

We've seen some fireworks two quarters in as Jacksonville and Buffalo have combined for 28. Jacksonville and Buffalo are all tied up at 14-14. Jacksonville have been riding high on the performance of Leonard Fournette, who so far has rushed for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns on 13 carries.

Jacksonville have the opportunity to put an end to a six-game dry spell. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

Buffalo have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m. Buffalo will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

After low-scoring totals in their previous three contests, Buffalo brought some dynamite into their most recent matchup. They made easy work of the Jets two weeks ago and carried off a 41-10 win. Maybe the Buffalo offense has finally found a way to get into gear: the high-octane performance is a 180-degree turn from their last 3 games.

Jacksonville's rough patch got a bit bumpier last Sunday as this was their six loss in a row. Jacksonville didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 16-20 to Pittsburgh.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 3-7 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 3-7. Two weeks ago Buffalo relied heavily on LeSean McCoy, who rushed for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries. It will be up to Jacksonville's defense to limit his damage.