Buffalo vs. L.A. Chargers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Chargers will challenge Buffalo on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Chargers are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Chargers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a 38-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas City. Despite 186 more yards than Kansas City, the Chargers could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

It's always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Buffalo, that's not how things played out. They took a serious blow against Baltimore last Sunday, falling 47-3. Buffalo was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 26-0.

Given their recent losses, both teams have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.