Buffalo vs. Miami updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bills vs. Dolphins football game
Buffalo will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Miami at 1:00 p.m. Both of those teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Buffalo's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 12-24 defeat against New England. If Buffalo were hoping to take revenge for the 6-25 defeat against New England the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Meanwhile, it looks like Miami must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Sunday. They took a 7-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jacksonville. The contest was a 7-7 toss-up at halftime, but Miami were outplayed the rest of the way.
Buffalo are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.
The last time the two teams met, Buffalo were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 17-21 to Miami. Maybe Buffalo will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
